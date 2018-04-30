Hundreds of languages are in danger of vanishing. A new audio project aims to preserve the sound of some of them

According to UNESCO, a language is endangered when its speakers stop using it, it is spoken "in fewer and fewer domains" and styles, or the language has stopped being passed on to the next generation. A language can also be considered endangered based on the proportion or percentage of speakers within the total population or the "availability of materials for language education and literacy," according to the U.N. agency. Once a language is extinct, it means it is no longer the first tongue that infants learn at home and the language's last speaker died within the last five decades, according to the agency.