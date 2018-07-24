49 people confirmed dead in Greece wildfires

Greece's fire department said 49 people are confirmed to have died in forest fires that swept through popular seaside holiday areas near the Greek capital.
Fire department spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri added that 156 adults and 16 children have been hospitalized with injuries. Eleven of the adults are in serious condition.
Malliri said Tuesday that strong winds have fanned the flames, with the fires spreading rapidly into inhabited areas, preventing people who are in their homes or in their cars from fleeing.
Greece has requested firefighting help from the European Union, and Malliri said a military transport plane is arriving with 60 firefighters from Cyprus.
Spain’s government said it sent two amphibious planes to help fight the twin forest fires.
Spain's Ministry of Agriculture says that each of the two Canadair-type planes dispatched early Tuesday can hoard 5.5 tons of water and they are piloted by members of the country's air force.