Advertisement
World & Nation

Wildfires in Portugal blamed for at least six deaths as Europe sends aircraft to help

A man carries a fire extinguisher and speaks on the phone as a metalworking warehouse burns in Sever do Vouga, Portugal.
A man carries a fire extinguisher and speaks on the phone as a metalworking warehouse burns in Sever do Vouga, a town in northern Portugal that has been surrounded by forest fires, Monday.
(Bruno Fonseca / Associated Press)
By Helena Alves and Joseph Wilson
Share via
LISBON, Portugal — 

Five thousand firefighters struggled Tuesday to contain multiple wildfires raging across northern Portugal that are blamed for causing at least six deaths including four firefighters and forcing an unknown number of residents to flee their homes.

Some 100 fires reported by national authorities stretched the firefighting brigades. Authorities have yet to give figures on how many people have had to evacuate and how many homes have been lost. More than 50 people have been injured.

Civil Protection official André Fernandes said that three firefighters had died while traveling by road Tuesday, but it was not known whether their vehicle had crashed before it was engulfed by flames. The deaths of two civilians were confirmed, one from burns and the other from cardiac arrest, and one more firefighter died from an unspecified illness while on duty, over the weekend.

Advertisement
Firefighters and investigators work near a burned car on the N236 road between Figueiro dos Vinhos and Castanheira de Pera, near Pedrogao Grande.

World & Nation

62 killed in Portugal forest fires, many dying in their cars as flames sweep road

Raging forest fires in central Portugal killed at least 62 people, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road, in what the prime minister on Sunday called “the biggest tragedy of human life that we have known in years.”

June 18, 2017

With no rain forecast, national authorities prolonged an alert for fires until Thursday. The measure included a ban on farmers using heavy machinery to harvest crops because of the risk of sparks that could start more fires.

The hot, dry conditions behind the outbreaks in Portugal came while downpours caused flooding in central Europe.

“I would like to say within a word of calm and tranquility we also need to be realistic,” Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said late Monday. “We will endure difficult hours in the coming days. We need to prepare for it and we need to come together for it.”

Advertisement

Among the hardest-hit areas is the district of Aveiro, south of the northern city of Porto, but blazes were also raging out of control in other wooded areas. Portuguese state broadcaster RTP showed images of houses burnt to the ground and smoke billowing over charred terrain in the area of Castro de Aire.

A firefighting airplane drops its load on a forest fire raging in the village of Casal da Quinta, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires in the center of the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes mostly in villages around Santarem, Leiria and Pombal. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

World & Nation

Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave

Firefighters in Portugal, Spain, Croatia and southern France are battling a spate of wildfires amid an unusual heat wave linked to climate change.

July 13, 2022

Ground units were supported by Portuguese water-dropping aircraft. Fellow European Union members Spain, France, Italy and Greece have committed to providing eight more planes to help local forces.

“The EU stands with Portugal as it battles major wildfires,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a message on X. “I thank France, Greece, Italy and Spain for their rapid reaction. This is EU solidarity at its best.”

Advertisement

Still, televised images showed some residents wielding tree branches and buckets of water to try to save their homes from encroaching fires.

Portugal was devasted by massive fires in 2017 that killed more than 120 people and burned more than half a million hectares.

Alves and Wilson write for the Associated Press. Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

More to Read

World & NationFires

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement