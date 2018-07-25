Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires that killed at least 79 people

More than 280 firefighters were still in the area to the northeast of Athens in the wider Rafina area, dousing the remaining flames to prevent flare-ups. A further 200 firefighters backed up by a water-dropping helicopter were tackling the second forest fire west of the capital, near Agioi Theodori, where local authorities preemptively evacuated three communities, a children's summer camp and three monasteries overnight, according to the fire department.