A revised Hamas charter will moderate its stance toward Israel — slightly

Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules the Gaza Strip, is set to unveil a new manifesto Monday moderating its position toward Israel and distancing itself from Islamist groups in the Middle East, in a bid to reverse its rising isolation.

The new declaration marks the first revision of Hamas’ charter since the Palestinian organization – designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union -- was founded amid the first Palestinian Intifada three decades ago. It was formed as a militant underground faction devoted to a religious war to destroy Israel.

In a shift, the new document formally endorses the goal of establishing a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank but stops short of recognizing Israel and reasserts calls for armed resistance to retake all of historic Palestine.

Exiled Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal waves to Palestinian students during a visit to the Islamic Unive Mohammed Saber / European Pressphoto Agency Exiled Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal waves to Palestinian students during a visit to the Islamic University in Gaza City on Dec. 9, 2012. Exiled Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal waves to Palestinian students during a visit to the Islamic University in Gaza City on Dec. 9, 2012. (Mohammed Saber / European Pressphoto Agency)

The manifesto is likely to rekindle a long-running debate over whether the organization’s political moderates, who have talked of recognizing the boundary lines that existed before 1967 Six Day War and agreeing to a long-term ceasefire with Israel, might one day accept a peace deal with Israel. The document is scheduled to be formally unveiled in Doha, the base of Hamas’ politburo leader Khaled Meshaal.

”To accept the creation of the Palestinian state on the 1967 lines is quite significant. – it’s a de-facto recognition that there will be something on the other side,” said Bjorn Brenner, a researcher on Palestinian politics at the Swedish Defense University and the author of a book on Hamas.

The manifesto, approved as an addendum to the original charter rather than an entirely new document, is also expected to recast the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as a political battle with the “Zionist entity.” The 1988 declaration portrayed a religious battle between Islam and world Jewry, and invoked the anti-Semitic treatise, “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”

The declaration also redefines Hamas as a solely Palestinian movement, rather than as a branch of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood as it did at its founding – in an apparent effort to improve ties with Cairo’s secular government.

The 44 new amendments to Hamas’ manifesto – which took four years to hash out -- reflect an effort by the militant group to adjust to shifting political realities in the Middle East as well as to internal Palestinian politics. It also comes at time of transition in its leadership: Earlier this year, the group selected a hard-line military commander, Yayha Sinwar, as its chief in Gaza and is about to announce a successor to Meshaal.

”The document is intended to reach out and establish ties with the international community,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, a political science professor at Gaza’s Al Azhar University.

”It will allow Hamas to establish new ties with Arab, Muslim and other countries … but unless Hamas accepts the two-state solution, I don’t think the U.S. or the E.U.” will recognize the organization,” he said.

Abusada added that the document is unlikely to spur a renewed effort toward reconciliation with the Fatah Party, led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, because the new manifesto calls for reforms of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Fatah fears that could be a pretext by Hamas to take over the organization.

Hamas came to prominence for its campaign of suicide bombings in Israel during the heyday of the peace process with Israel and the second Palestinian uprising. It criticized Yasser Arafat and the PLO for recognizing Israel and agreeing to divide historic Palestine.

Though the group got a popular mandate after winning control of the Palestinian parliament in 2006 in an upset over Fatah, Hamas’ violent takeover of Gaza the next year left it besieged by Israel and virtually shunned by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. It also fought three wars with Israel that have deepened the economic devastation in Gaza.

Unrest across the Arab world has worsened Hamas’ relations in the region. It lost the support of Syria and Iran as its external leadership decamped from Damascus to Qatar because of Syria’s civil war. It’s been at loggerheads with Egypt since President Abdel Fattah Sisi ousted the Muslim Brotherhood and declared it a terrorist organization.

“Hamas is in a difficult situation: They are pressed from the outside and pressed from the inside,” Brenner said. ”The big question is whether they will gravitate toward Iran or Egypt. With this document you get the impression that they are trying to warm up to the Sunni Arab states – and Egypt.”

Special correspondent Mitnick reported from Tel Aviv and abu Alouf from Gaza City.

