French police nab fugitive who made helicopter prison break

Three months after a spectacular helicopter escape from a French prison, police caught one of France's most wanted men in a predawn raid Wednesday, finding the fugitive holed up in his hometown north of Paris.
Redoine Faid was arrested in Creil without resistance, French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said, adding that "numerous tips" led to his arrest.
She said Faid — who is infamous in France for twice escaping from behind bars — would be jailed in a high-security prison with "extremely tight surveillance" and will be prosecuted for his latest prison break.
Faid, 46, had a long career as a serial robber and had become well-known in France after writing an autobiography. Before his latest prison escape, he was serving 25 years for the 2010 death of a police officer, 26-year-old Aurelie Fouquet, who was killed in a botched robbery.
Faid escaped from Reau prison on July 1 with the help of armed, masked men who took a helicopter pilot hostage, forced him to land in the prison's yard, used power tools to break through the prison doors and hustled Faid to freedom.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe visited the Judicial Police headquarters in Nanterre, where Faid and others arrested with him were initially taken, to congratulate investigators for tracking Faid down. It was Philippe's first act wearing a double hat after the sudden voluntary departure of Gerard Collomb from his post as interior minister.
Some 80 police officers descended on the small apartment in Creil to make the arrests, French media reported.
BFMTV, a 24-hour news and weather channel in France, showed scenes of the disheveled interior inside the fifth-floor apartment where Faid was caught around 4 a.m. Wednesday, reporting that a revolver and an automatic pistol were seized at the scene.
The Le Monde newspaper reported that two men, including Faid's brother, and a woman were taken into custody with him.
In late July, French police spotted Faid in a car and launched a chase that ended in a shopping center parking lot in Sarcelles, a northern Paris suburb. Faid and another man abandoned their car and fled. Fake explosives inside the vehicle and fake license plates added to a growing stack of clues leading to his capture.
Faid had escaped from behind bars before — the previous time using explosives hidden in tissues.
He told the newsweekly Le Point in 2010 that he learned how to attack armored vans, his dream, by dissecting scenes from Michael Mann's 1995 movie "Heat," about professional bank robbers, which he said he watched 100 times.
Faid claimed he met Mann in Paris for the premier of another film and told him "you were my best [professor] ... but you messed up my life."