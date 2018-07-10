'What if I lose her forever?' In Guatemala, a couple fears for their child still in detention in U.S.

Gonzalez, unlike her husband, tends to bare her emotions, and on a recent evening, she sobbed uncontrollably. “My nerves are shot,” she said, as a torrential rain pounded the tin roof. “All I can think about is Ashly by herself, alone. We need to get our daughter back. If I had the money I would go back right now to get her.” Gonzalez said late Monday she still had not spoken to her daughter since the girl was detained.