Iran's supreme leader blames foreign 'enemies' for protests as death toll rises to 21

Iran’s supreme leader broke his silence Tuesday on the anti-government protests erupting across the country, blaming the deadly unrest on foreign “enemies.”

“During the escapades of the past several days, Iran’s enemies, using the various tools at their disposal, including money, weapons, politics and security apparatus, have allied [with one another] to create problems for the Islamic establishment,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying by state media in his first comments on the unrest that began Thursday.

Iran would be saved, Khamenei said, by “the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith within the nation.”

Khamenei made the remarks during a weekly meeting with families of martyred soldiers, but indicated on Twitter that he would deliver a more detailed address on the protests “when the time is right.”

State television reported that nine people were killed overnight in clashes between security forces and protesters, including “rioters” who attempted to raid a police station to capture weapons. That brings the death toll in the unrest to at least 21, according to the Associated Press.

Protests that began in the city of Mashhad over economic grievances have since spread to more than two dozen cities, with demonstrators confronting riot police and paramilitaries while chanting for an end to the theocracy — the most significant outburst of public anger in Iran in nearly a decade.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, called on the Iranian government to stop blocking Instagram and other social media sites used to organize protests. The Associated Press reported that Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein said that the U.S. is communicating with Iranians through State Department social media accounts. Goldstein said the U.S. wants to “encourage the protesters to continue to fight for what’s right,” the AP reported.

"We want to amplify their messages," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Tuesday at U.N. headquarters, before reading several purported social media messages that were highly critical of the Iranian government.

Haley said freedoms enshrined by the United Nations were "under attack" by Iranian authorities, including rights to free speech and liberty. She said the U.N. Security Council would hold an emergency meeting, possibly this week, to discuss the Iranian protests. It is likely that Russia would veto any attempted U.S.-sponsored sanction against Tehran.

Haley said there were no "unilateral measures" yet being proposed by the U.S. but that Washington would look closely at Iran's testing of missiles as deadlines for U.S. certification of the Iran nuclear deal and to extend sanctions waivers loom later this month.

Iran is seeing the biggest antigovernment protests in years. What's driving the unrest? »

President Hassan Rouhani has acknowledged people’s disappointment with the economy — which has been battered by international sanctions and, more recently, the declining price of oil — but said security forces would crack down on demonstrators who resort to violence.

The deputy governor of Tehran, the capital, said that 450 people were arrested over the past three days, the semiofficial ILNA news agency reported.

But Ali Asghar Naserbakht said the capital was under control and predicted that the demonstrations were calming down.

“Yesterday saw less people protesting on the streets,” Naserbakht said, according to ILNA. “The police for the most part calmed down the riots by inviting people to respect law and order, and arrests were made only in cases where people insisted on carrying out illegal activities.”

Iran’s deputy interior minister, Hossein Zolfaghari, said security forces had “decisively countered” law-breakers while allowing peaceful demonstrators to air their frustrations.

“In most parts of the country, the situation has returned to normal, and with the cooperation of the people and with the efforts of the security forces, the remaining unrest in some regions will soon end,” he said, according to state media.

CAPTION The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. CAPTION The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. CAPTION A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. Many other creatures have emerged from the woods since the Thomas fire began ravaging forests above Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. Many other creatures have emerged from the woods since the Thomas fire began ravaging forests above Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. CAPTION The Rose Parade is Monday and people are already camping out the day before to get a good spot. The Rose Parade is Monday and people are already camping out the day before to get a good spot. CAPTION Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. CAPTION Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma.

Special correspondent Mostaghim reported from Tehran and Times staff writer Shashank Bengali from Mumbai, India.

shashank.bengali@latimes.com

Follow @SBengali on Twitter for more news

Times staff writer Tracy Wilkinson contributed from Washington.

UPDATES:

11:30 a.m.: This article has been updated with comments from Nikki Haley and a revised death toll.

10:20 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from the Trump administration.

4:10 a.m.: This article was updated with staff reporting and comments from Iran’s supreme leader.

This article was originally published at 12:32 a.m.