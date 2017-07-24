Seeking to avert a crisis, Israel removes metal detectors at Jerusalem holy site

Seeking to diffuse rising tensions with Muslims over access to a holy shrine in Jerusalem, the Israeli cabinet announced early Tuesday that it would remove metal detectors it had placed at the entrance to the site after a deadly attack by Arab gunmen there earlier this month.

Photographs posted on Twitter showed the metal detectors coming down shortly after the announcement.

They will be replaced with high-tech “smart inspection” equipment, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Israeli media had reported that the government was considering high-resolution cameras that could detect hidden objects.

Until the new equipment is installed, the statement said, extra police will be deployed to the holy plaza, which is revered by Jews as the site of the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

The metal detectors were a flash point for Muslim protests, which led to street battles in Jerusalem with Israeli security forces and stabbings of Israeli civilians. The violence, which left several dead on both sides and hundreds of Palestinians injured, prompted the Palestinian Authority to freeze ties with Israel.

The removal of the metal detectors comes amid growing cooperation between Israel and Jordan — the Muslim administrator of the shrine.

The improving relations have given the latest conflict a feel that is decidedly different from similar crises of the past, when Jordan and neighboring Arab countries recalled their ambassadors from Israel and sponsored anti-Israel resolutions in the Arab League and the United Nations.

This time, no heads of state spoke out as the clashes escalated, leaving any official criticism of Israel to bland statements by government ministries.

The shift reflects how Arab governments are more focused on other issues, including the civil war in Syria, the Islamic State terror group and an increasingly influential Iran. Israel, which is grappling with the same threats, is seen as an important, if quiet, partner.

“It’s not surprising that a country like Jordan, which has a large Palestinian population, wouldn’t want to fan the flame that they can’t control,” said Khaled Elgindy, a fellow at the Brookings Institute. “The region is a mess. There are so many other crises happening. There’s more emphasis on the bilateral Egypt-Israel and Jordanian-Israel relations.”

For Jordan’s King Abdullah, those national interests appear to have taken precedence over the need to appease a public that remains broadly sympathetic to the Palestinians and suspicious of Israel.

“Israel and Jordan have too much hanging in the balance” with Syria’s destabilization, said Eran Lehrman, a former deputy Israeli National Security Advisor in a conference call with journalists.

Mitnick is a special correspondent.

UPDATES:

5:15 p.m.: This article was updated with news of Israel’s decision to remove the metal detectors.

This article was originally published at 6:45 a.m.