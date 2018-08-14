11 killed in Italy bridge collapse, reports say

A bridge over an industrial area in the Italian city of Genoa partially collapsed during a sudden and violent storm on Tuesday, leaving vehicles crushed in the rubble below.
The Italian news agency ANSA, citing the Interior Ministry, said 11 people are confirmed dead.
ANSA reported that five people were injured and are listed in serious condition. The Interior Ministry media office could not immediately confirm the fatalities.
An official with Italian firefighters, Amalia Tedeschi, told RAI state TV that about 20 vehicles, including cars and trucks, had been involved in the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. She confirmed that two people had been extracted alive from vehicles, with injuries.
Tedeschi said sniffer dogs are at work in the rubble looking for more injured and bodies. In addition, heavy equipment was being moved in so crews could lift pieces of the bridge.
The disaster occurred on a highway that connects Italy to France and other vacation resorts on the eve of a major Italian holiday on Wednesday, Ferragosto, and traffic would have been heavier than usual as many Italians traveled to beaches or mountains.
The transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called the collapse "an enormous tragedy."
The private broadcaster Sky TG24 said an approximately 650-foot section of the bridge fell, and ANSA said authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse.
Photos published by ANSA on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the bridge.
Video captured the sound of a man screaming: "Oh God, oh, God." Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just yards short of the gaping hole in the bridge.
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said about 200 firefighters were responding to the accident. Firefighters told the Associated Press that there are concerns about gas lines.
"We are following minute by minute the situation for the bridge collapse in Genoa," Salvini said on Twitter.
The Morandi Bridge was inaugurated in 1967. It is about 300 feet tall and about three-quarters of a mile long.
The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway that goes toward France and the A7 highway that continues north toward Milan.
