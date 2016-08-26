Death toll rises to 278 in Italian earthquake

Italian authorities say the death toll in central Italy's devastating earthquake has risen to 278.

Civil protection officials gave the updated toll at a briefing Friday afternoon, adding that 238 other people caught up in the quake were rescued.

The death toll in the Arquata area of the earthquake zone has stabilized with 49 dead hailing from the region. Firefighting official Bruno Frattasi says there are no more people there unaccounted for, and efforts now were making sure all the dead were returned to their loved ones.

The situation remains more uncertain in the Amatrice area, where the vast majority of earthquake dead have come from. The mayor estimates at least 15 more people remain unaccounted for there.

Romania says at least 21 of its citizens are still missing in the earthquake zone.

