Kurdish independence referendum passes

The election commission for Iraq's Kurdish region says a referendum on independence from Baghdad has been approved by more than 90% of voters.

The nonbinding vote is unlikely to lead to formal independence, and has escalated long-running tensions with Baghdad. Iraq and its neighbors, along with virtually the entire international community, are staunchly opposed to any redrawing of the map.

Hendrin Mohammed, the head of the commission, announced the official results at a press conference Wednesday, saying the referendum passed with 92.73% support and turnout of more than 72%.

The vote was held across the autonomous Kurdish region's three provinces as well as in some disputed territories controlled by Kurdish security forces but claimed by Baghdad.