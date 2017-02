Large bomb explodes at protest rally in Pakistan's Lahore

Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore.

Local police official Ali Raza says Monday's blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales. A Taliban faction claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police say it is not yet clear how many people may have been killed or wounded in the bombing. Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded.

