Amid warnings about vote buying, Lebanon holds first parliamentary elections in nearly a decade

Lebanese political factions have long coalesced into two broad camps: On one side was the pro-U.S. and pro-Saudi March 14 coalition led by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. On the other was the March 8 alliance, which is headed by Michel Aoun, the country's president, and includes the Shiite Muslim faction Hezbollah; the group's armed wing is designated as a terrorist entity by the U.S. (The dates refer to major protests for and against the Cedar Revolution, which led to Syria's exit from Lebanon.)