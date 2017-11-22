Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri suspends his resignation at president's request

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Wednesday he would wait before putting his resignation into effect, opening a path to solving a crisis that has thrown the tiny Mediterranean nation into turmoil.

Hariri met Wednesday morning with President Michel Aoun to personally tender his resignation almost three weeks after he announced it from Saudi Arabia, under what many believed was pressure from the kingdom’s leaders to counter Iranian influence in the region.

“I presented my resignation to his excellency the president, who wished that I wait on tendering it for more consultations on its reasons and backgrounds,” Hariri told reporters the day after he returned to Lebanon.

He added that he had agreed to Aoun’s request so as to have a “dialogue to treat contentious issues and their consequences on the relations of Lebanon with the Arab brothers.”

Earlier, Hariri stood beside Aoun and parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri at a military parade in downtown Beirut for Independence Day.

Hariri seemed more at ease than he had been in weeks, at times even cracking a smile at a joke from Aoun as Lebanese army and police troops goose-stepped past the three leaders.

It was a marked contrast from his earlier appearances in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, where in one interview he appeared to almost break down in tears, even as he insisted he was a free man.

In his resignation speech Nov 4, Hariri echoed the talking points of Saudi leaders: He excoriated Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, the Shiite movement with a powerful armed wing, for meddling in Arab affairs, specifically the civil war ravaging neighboring Syria.

Hezbollah has dispatched its operatives to bolster the troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Saudi Arabia also accuses the group of waging proxy wars at Iran’s behest in Iraq, Bahrain and Yemen.

Hariri took a more conciliatory tone on Wednesday, saying in a tweet that he looked forward to “real partnership with all political sides in putting Lebanon’s interest above all others.”

Thousands of Hariri’s supporters gathered outside his Beirut home Wednesday to welcome him back. Hariri told them he would remain in Lebanon.

“I am staying with you and will continue with you … to be the first line of defense for Lebanon, for Lebanon’s stability and for Lebanon’s Arabness," he said to wild cheers.

Although Hariri has given the government breathing space to negotiate a way out of the crisis, it is unclear what concessions he might get from Hezbollah. The group, which is the mainstay of a political bloc that is arrayed against Hariri’s own Saudi-backed bloc, enjoys widespread popularity in the country.

Its armed wing is also thought to be stronger than the Lebanese army. Many here — including Aoun — see its intervention in Syria as a bulwark against Syrian rebel groups, who in the early days of the crisis would often cross the border into Lebanon to regroup and resupply.

“Lebanon had distanced itself, but unfortunately, the others did not do so,” Aoun said in a speech Tuesday. “When the war started in Syria, terrorist organizations penetrated our eastern borders … in an attempt to control the villages and towns they could.”

In a veiled barb at Saudi Arabia, a top supporter of Syria’s opposition, he asked, “From where did this terrorism come to Lebanon? Who sent it? Who funded? Who armed and trained it?”

Nevertheless, Hezbollah’s head, Hassan Nasrallah, has indicated that the group could reduce its presence in Iraq and elsewhere after helping claw back Islamic State’s last bastions in the area.

Times staff writer Zavis reported from Beirut and special correspondent Bulos from Amman, Jordan.

alexandra.zavis@latimes.com