Multiple injuries reported after car hits pedestrians outside London museum

London police said emergency responders were on the scene outside the Natural History Museum in London on Saturday after reports that a car has struck pedestrians. Police say a number of people have been injured and one person has been detained.
Police said Saturday that more details would be released later.
