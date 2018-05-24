There is only one gun store in all of Mexico. So why is gun violence soaring?

By contrast, would-be gun owners in Mexico must offer a birth certificate and proof that they are employed, and have no criminal record. The atmosphere at the directorate is more sterile than a U.S. gun store or pawnshop. There are no moose heads on the wall and no promotional specials. Guns stamped with the army's logo are kept in locked cases and customers aren't given the chance to heft a rifle to their shoulder to see how it feels.