110 people stuck in cable cars at Mont Blanc in Alps

A series of cable cars became stuck over the Mont Blanc massif in the Alps, trapping 110 people who were being evacuated by helicopter, French officials said Thursday.

Chamonix Mayor Eric Fournier told BFM-TV that "there's nothing fundamentally to fear," and that Italian authorities were helping with the rescue.

It's not clear what caused the cable cars to stop — or if there was an electricity outage.

A local police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak the media, said the 110 people were trapped in the late afternoon as they rode the panoramic Vallee Blanche Cable Car that rises to an altitude of 12,395 feet.

It connects the famed Aiguille du Midi peak to the Pointe Helbronner and takes 30 to 35 minutes.

The cable cars on the Mont Blanc range offer spectacular up-close views of Western Europe's tallest mountains, glaciers and steep valleys. The Vallee Blanche Cable Car is operated in the summer season, when large numbers of climbers and tourists converge on the area.

Another series of cable cars takes skiers and visitors to the peak of the Aiguille de Midi year-round.

