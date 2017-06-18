U.S. Navy identifies seven sailors who died when destroyer and container ship collided

The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday.
They are:
- Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Va.
- Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego
- Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Conn.
- Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas
- Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, Calif.
- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md.
- Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio
The collision occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, roughly 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka. The 7th Fleet was providing updates on its Facebook page.
The Fitzgerald sustained significant damage, and the ship's commander, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, was evacuated via helicopter. Benson was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. Two sailors also were taken to the Yokosuka facility with bruises and cuts.