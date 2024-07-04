Power boat slams into Long Beach jetty, killing one and injuring 10 others

An investigation is underway after a 48-foot boat crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty, killing one person and injuring 10 others.

One person was killed and several more were injured Wednesday evening when a 48-foot power boat crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded about 9:21 p.m. and found 11 people at the scene, including one man in his 50s who had died in the accident.

Six patients requiring advanced care were transported by Long Beach Fire paramedics to hospitals while four others were taken to hospitals by EMTs, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department.

Crabtree said the boat was believed to have been traveling 40 mph when it struck the jetty.

Authorities have not released additional information about the cause of the crash.

The incident is under investigation.