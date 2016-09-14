Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered killings when he was mayor, witness tells senators

A former Philippine militiaman testified before a Senate panel on Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was mayor of a southern city, ordered him and other members of a liquidation squad to kill criminals and political opponents in gangland-style assaults that left about 1,000 dead.

Edgar Matobato, 57, told the nationally televised Senate committee hearing that he heard Duterte order some of the killings and acknowledged that he himself carried out about 50 of the abductions and deadly assaults in Davao, including one in which they fed a man to a crocodile in 2007.

The Senate committee inquiry was being led by Sen. Leila de Lima, a staunch critic of Duterte's antidrug campaign that is believed to have killed more than 3,000 suspected drug users and dealers since he assumed the presidency in June. Duterte has accused De Lima of involvement in illegal drugs, alleging that she used to have a driver who took money from detained drug lords. She has denied the allegations.

The hearing was briefly halted so senators could discuss how to provide security for Matobato because of the explosive nature of his allegations.

“Our job was to kill criminals like drug pushers, rapists, snatchers,” Matobato said under oath, adding that some of the targets were not criminals but opponents of Duterte and one of his sons.

Presidential spokesman Martin Andanar denied the allegations, saying government investigations into Duterte's time as mayor of Davao had gone nowhere because of lack of evidence.

There was no immediate reaction from Duterte, who has denied any role in extrajudicial killings either as mayor or as president.

Matobato said the victims in Davao ranged from petty criminals to people associated with Duterte's political opponents, and included a wealthy businessman who was killed in central Cebu province because of a feud with Duterte's son over a woman.

Some of the victims were shot and dumped on Davao streets or buried in three unmarked graves, he said. Some of the bodies were deposited in the sea with their stomachs cut open so they would not float and would be promptly eaten by fish, he added.

“They were killed like chickens,” said Matobato. He said he withdrew from the killings after feeling guilty and entered a government witness-protection program.

He left the program when Duterte became president, fearing he would be killed, he said.

