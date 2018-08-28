With a call for Pope Francis to resign, divisions within the Catholic Church explode into view

For traditionalists, Martin's invitation from the Vatican to speak last week in Dublin at a massive World Meeting of Families event was proof of how Francis is gradually eroding church teachings on sexuality. Before Francis landed in Dublin, a group of 400 dissidents met for two days at a hotel for what one organizer called a gathering to promote "the authentic teachings of the Catholic Church." And in Madison, Wis., responding to the church's sex abuse crisis, Bishop Robert Morlino wrote in a letter to Catholics in his diocese that "it is time to admit that there is a homosexual subculture within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church."