Drunken man fatally shoots 9 after dinner argument in Russian home

Russian investigators say a drunken man shot nine people to death after an argument broke out during a festive dinner.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement Sunday that a suspect has been arrested in the shootings in Redkino, about 75 miles northwest of Moscow.

The statement said survivors told police that the suspect had quarreled with others at the dinner, left the house, returned with a hunting rifle and opened fire. The victims were four women and five men.

