Britain, whose soccer team will be a strong contender in the World Cup, has accused the Kremlin of being behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil. British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sergei and Julia Skripal were poisoned using a Soviet-made nerve agent called Novichok. Both were hospitalized and survived. Russia has denied the accusations and suggested that the British intelligence agents were behind the attempted assassination in order to paint a negative light on Russia ahead of the games.