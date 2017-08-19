Police focus manhunt on Moroccan ringleader of cell that carried out Spain attacks

Catalan police confirmed Saturday that the manhunt under way for any remaining members of the Islamic extremist cell that carried out this week's deadly attacks is focusing on Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan.

Police spokesman Albert Oliva said police have carried out nine searches of apartments in Ripoll, the northern Catalan town where Abouyaaquoub and other suspects lived.

Oliva said Saturday: “We can confirm that the manhunt is on for the person” identified in the media. Spanish media have named Abouyaaquoub as the presumed ringleader of the cell and driver of the van that plowed into pedestrians on Barcelona's famed Las Ramblas, killing 13. One more person died in an attack in the resort town of Cambrils.

Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido has declared that the cell was effectively broken after five members were killed, four were in detention and as many as two were killed in a previous explosion. That leaves only one remaining member: Abouyaaquoub.

Also Saturday, a small group of Muslims gathered at Las Ramblas promenade to insist they aren't terrorists in the wake of Thursday's attacks. The protest by about 100 members of Barcelona's Muslim community was held at the Canaletas Fountain at the top of the promenade.

They shouted, “We are not terrorists” and “Islam is peace.”

Catalan's Moroccan community, in particular, has been in the spotlight after the four main suspects in the attacks claimed Moroccan roots.

Italy's foreign ministry confirmed Saturday that a third Italian was killed in the attacks. The ministry said in a statement that Carmen Lopardo, 80, was killed in the “vile terrorist attack in Barcelona.” News reports said Lopardo had immigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was visiting Barcelona.

Two other Italians were among the 14 dead: Bruno Gulotta, 35, and Luca Russo, 25.

Portugal's prime minister said a 20-year-old woman from Lisbon was among those killed in the Barcelona attacks. The woman, whose 74-year-old grandmother also was killed, initially had been considered missing, but Prime Minister Antonio Costa confirmed her death in a statement to reporters Saturday.

Portuguese media reported that the two were in Barcelona to celebrate the grandmother's birthday. Their names were not released.

Meanwhile, Spanish authorities decided to maintain the country's terrorist threat rating at Level 4, declaring that no new attacks were imminent. Zoido said the country would nevertheless reinforce security for events that draw large crowds and popular tourist sites.

The Philippines government said a child missing after the Barcelona attack is the 7-year-old son of a Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Arriola said in a statement Saturday that the 43-year-old Filipino woman was seriously injured in Thursday's attack. She had been based in Australia for the past three or four years.

Arriola said the woman and her son were in Barcelona to attend the wedding of a cousin from the Philippines.

Arriola said the woman's British husband is en route to Barcelona to help find his son, who was separated from his mother during the attack.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asked people to pray for the boy, adding that the mother is in a hospital. U.S. President Trump has personally offered his condolences to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after Thursday's deadly van attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

The White House said Trump pledged to support Spanish authorities in their investigation and in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Trump initially offered supportive words to Spain in a tweet Thursday. The State Department says at least one American was killed and one was injured in the Barcelona attack.

