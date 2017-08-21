Spanish officials confirm the identity of suspect at large after Barcelona attacks

Authorities in Spain have confirmed that Younes Abouyaaqoub is the final member of the Islamic extremist cell at large after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town. They also believe he is likely the driver of the van attack that killed 13 and injured scores more in Barcelona.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn has told Catalunya Radio on Monday that "everything indicates" that Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan and resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the van driver.

Forn also confirmed that Abouyaaqoub is the remaining member of the 12-man cell that remains at large. Another attack in Cambrils killed one other person.