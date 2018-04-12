Syrian troops take control of rebel enclave, site of suspected chemical attack, Russian officials say

The Syrian government took control of the city of Duma on Thursday, Russian military officials said, signaling the end of a wide-scale offensive to take back the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta.
The announcement by Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, indicated that military police would be deployed Thursday to maintain order in Duma, the Damascus suburb where a suspected chemical attack by the Assad government killed dozens of people during the weekend.
The city was in a transitional period toward coming under the control of Syria's legitimate government, said Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, head of Russia's reconciliation center in the country, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
"Today marked a landmark event in Syria's history," Yevtushenko said. "The state flag was hoisted on the Duma building which signaled [Damascus'] control over this settlement and, hence, over all of eastern Ghouta."
Syrian state and pro-government media did not announce the city's capture from rebels, but the state's Syrian Arab News Agency, or SANA, displayed pictures of medium-grade arms said to be surrendered by the Army of Islam, the dominant faction in Duma.
A SANA report on Wednesday said some 12,000 militants and their families had already left Duma for rebel-held areas in the country's north, and that evacuation was ongoing.
Nizar Abu Anas, a pro-opposition activist in Duma, said by phone Thursday that buses had entered Duma and were poised to leave once sufficient numbers gathered for evacuation.
The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor which tracks the violence in Syria via local activists, said the Army of Islam had already relinquished its heavy weaponry and had provided maps of minefields as well as the network of tunnels the group had once used to smuggle materiel and supplies into Ghouta.
Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman and Suad Khabiyah, an opposition journalist in touch with residents in Duma, said some 40 carloads of the Army of Islam's top commanders had left the enclave Wednesday.
"The Russian police have started to enter," Abdul Rahman said in a phone interview Thursday.
He said the Army of Islam's remaining leadership was hastening its departure from the city after residents had broken into the group's warehouses this week to find tons of food and fuel.
The discovery had spurred a wave of anger; Ghouta had suffered under a years-long siege by loyalist forces. Residents had often complained of being deprived of staples like rice and bread, even as they struggled with skyrocketing prices.
Al Mayadeen, a Lebanese broadcaster aligned with Damascus, reported a top Army of Islam cleric, Abu Abdul Rahman Kaakeh, had left eastern Ghouta on a bus Wednesday night.
A spokesman for Duma's local council who calls himself Bilal Doumi to guard his safety said in a WhatsApp conversation Thursday there had been no official handover and that there were still fighters as well as a number of commanders who had not left the city.
Doumi also insisted that the Syrian government flag, reviled by the opposition and replaced with an alternative version, had only been briefly hoisted on a building in Duma, when a Syrian government civilian delegation, escorted by Russian military police and media, entered the city Wednesday.
"When the civilian committee came, people gathered before the local council building to see what was going on," Doumi said. "Some of them shouted pro-government slogans and I didn't see who raised the flag … after that some of the [Army of Islam] fighters were angry and broke up the gathering."
The fracas, other opposition activists said, led to the wounding of one Russian journalist. The flag had not flown over the building since, Doumi said.
The takeover of Duma would represent a major victory for the Syrian government. Duma was the last remaining area outside government control among the cities and towns comprising the Damascene suburb of eastern Ghouta.
The enclave itself, which had been under the sway of a group of Islamist rebel factions since early 2013, stretched into a major square on the outskirts of the capital; the rebels would often conduct surprise attacks and kidnappings in the area.
While their fellow fighters peppered the capital's eastern neighborhoods with mortar shells and rockets, the government pounded Ghouta with airstrikes.
The government breakthrough was colored by the threat of a U.S.-led strike on Syria in response to the suspected chemical attack, widely blamed on the government, that killed more than 40 people in Duma on Saturday.
Damascus, along with its top international supporter Russia, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and had extended on Tuesday a formal invitation to the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons to examine the site of the attack.
Fears of an attack, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, had led to an alert for loyalist forces to abandon their bases.
Danny Makki, a Damascus-based journalist, said military airports, including Dumayr, Shayraat and T4 had been emptied, with the bulk of the government's air power moved to Russian bases or other secure locations.
Assad, in a meeting with an Iranian delegation led by Ali Akbar Velayati, top advisor to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the threats of an attack by the West were "based on the lies fabricated by these countries" and their proxies in Syria, according to a report by SANA on Thursday.
"Whenever the Syrian army achieves victory in the field, some Western countries rise their voices and intensify their movements in an attempt to change the track of events," Assad said, adding that these maneuvers would "further destabilize the region."
