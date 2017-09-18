Trump is 'riding a very dead horse' on climate issue, Gov. Brown says at New York conference

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday touted steps the state has taken toward a healthier climate, but warned that powerful forces he called “climate deniers” are resisting technologies and policies designed to improve conditions.

“I like all the optimism around here, but I don’t want to minimize the steep hill that we have to climb,” Brown said at the start of a gathering of international leaders called Climate Week NYC. “Decarbonizing the economy when the economy depends so totally on carbon is not child’s play. It’s quite daunting.”

Hosted by the Climate Group, an international nonprofit organization that works with business and government to promote clean technologies and policies, the event was scheduled to bring together high-profile governors, Fortune 500 companies and multinational businesses for a week to share their strategies and leadership in tackling climate change.

The discussions come amid concerns about global warming and after hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused devastating flooding in Houston and across parts of the Caribbean. Some scientists believe warmer ocean waters caused by climate change are creating stronger storms.

President Trump this year announced the U.S. withdrawal from the groundbreaking Paris climate agreement.

Trump has expressed doubt about climate change and indicated that he is retreating from the fight against global warming by abandoning the Paris accord that seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the hopes of mitigating global warming. The president has argued that the deal is detrimental to U.S. businesses and unfair because Washington was being made to pay more than its fair share. Trump is pushing for more “pro-America terms,” according to White House officials.

Brown said California has taken steps toward advancing climate action. For example, in July, Brown signed additional legislation to extend California’s cap-and-trade program, which is designed to provide financial incentives for companies to pollute less.

The legislation was passed with the help of nine Republican votes, Brown said.

“It’s the first time that I know of where Republican representatives have voted for a climate action explicitly by the name climate action,” Brown said. “That’s a real crack in the armor of Republican climate denial and I think that’s going to spread to other parts of the party.”

California uses around 30% renewable energy and would be at 50% in the next seven years, Brown said.

Brown was joined on stage at Morgan Library and Museum in Manhattan by Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, Gov. David Ige of Hawaii, Philippe Couillard, the premier of Québec, and Stephen Badger, chairman of the board of Mars Inc.

“We’re committed,” Brown said.

At a later event Monday, the governor joined mayors and business leaders from around the world at a conference organized by C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group to emphasize the role that states, cities and regions can play in addressing climate issues.

“Cities and states can make a profound difference,” Brown said during a moderated conversation with Tom Steyer, president and founder of NextGen, an environmental advocacy nonprofit organization. “It would be better to have the president [on board] but the president is temporarily AWOL on this issue.”

Trump’s ideology on the climate change issue — he has denied the science and pushed a narrative that climate change is a deliberate hoax created by China — has prompted some people to be more outspoken and committed in supporting action to tackle the climate issue, Brown said.

“He is not going to be successful in the direction he’s going,” Brown said. “He’s riding a very dead horse [on] climate denial … He is accelerating the reversal through his own absurdity.”

The governor’s comments came as a new report published Monday found that the impact from the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement could be significantly mitigated “thanks to the determined action demonstrated by US states, cities and businesses.”

Written by NewClimate Institute and the Climate Group, the analysis in “States, cities and businesses leading the way: a first look at decentralized climate commitments in the US,” shows that the U.S. could already meet half of its climate commitments under the Paris agreement by 2025, if 22 states, 54 cities and 250 businesses headquartered in the U.S. continue to implement more than 300 obligations to reducing greenhouse emissions.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty at the federal level,” Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group, told The Times. “But what the report says is that there is plenty of action happening already. There are commitments.”

These commitments include a pledge by more than 100 businesses—including Google and Facebook --to go to 100% renewable electricity, within various time frames, Clarkson said.

Other companies have promised to bring their fleet of vehicles to 100% electric. Los Angeles has committed to 1,000 charging stations so it will have the most of any cities.

Under the current scenario and if all commitments are fulfilled, greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced 12% to 14% below the 2005 level by 2025, the analysis found.

Brown this week is expected to undertake a flurry of other activities, including announcing new details regarding the September 2018 Global Climate Action Summit that is scheduled to take place in San Francisco.

Times staff writer Chris Megerian in San Francisco contributed to this report.

