U.S., Russia reach deal to reduce violence in Syria, says John Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says the United States and Russia have finalized a plan toreduce violence in Syria and lead to a political transition ending more than five years of war.

Kerry says the deal clinched with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could be a "turning point" for the conflict, if implemented.

He spoke early Saturday at a joint press conference with Lavrov after a marathon day of negotiations in Geneva.

