Pope Francis' popularity in the U.S. drops amid widening priest sex abuse scandal, poll shows

Those allegations came in the form of an 11-page public letter from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the former Vatican ambassador to the U.S., who claimed that Francis and several American cardinals and archbishops protected Cardinal Theodore McCarrick for years while knowing of his sexual misconduct. McCarrick, the former Archbishop of Washington, D.C., who was among the most powerful figures in the U.S. church, resigned in July after it was reported that he sexually abused children, teens and seminarians over several appointments in his decades-long leadership in the U.S. church.