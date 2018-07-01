Mexicans head to the polls in what's expected to be a historic election

Mexicans were headed to the polls Sunday in national elections that are widely expected to result in a profound shift in the country’s political direction.
Voting booths opened at 8 a.m. in the capital and were scheduled to close at 6 p.m., though closure times were later in states with different time zones. Police were out in force near voting booths set up in the capital and elsewhere. In the run-up to the elections, dozens of office-seekers have been slain, mostly candidates for local posts in provincial areas where organized crime holds sway.
Under sunny skies in Mexico City, early turnout appeared to be robust in what many pundits labelled a historic election.
Polls have shown a seemingly insurmountable 20-point lead for presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is running under the banner of his own political party, the National Regeneration Movement, known as Morena.
The movement was launched four years ago after Lopez Obrador — a veteran politician and former mayor of Mexico City — split from the center-left party that he had formerly headed.
Lopez Obrador’s prospective election could result in a sea-change in Mexican politics, experts say, and also could impact Mexico’s relations with its giant neighbor, the United States.
Many observers expect that a Lopez Obrador administration would be less accommodating to Washington — especially to the Trump administration, which has consistently assailed Mexico and Mexicans — than past presidents here.
Lopez Obrador, 64, who was a losing candidate in the last two presidential contests, has championed a leftist, populist agenda that has resonated in a nation where many are fed up with corruption, rising crime and a slumping economy.
The political maverick has vowed to smash “the mafia of power,” his depiction of the elite clique of political parties and business interests that have long dominated Mexico. His anti-status quo message has overwhelmed similar vows of “change” from the presidential aspirants from more traditional parties.
“We are struggling,” said Ivan Jaramillo, 36, a tall, tattooed industrial engineer and Lopez Obrador backer who cast his ballot Sunday in the same district as the presidential aspirant he supports. “Yet we see how our leaders get richer.”
Lopez Obrador was mobbed by journalists and supporters as he cast his ballot Sunday morning in Coyoacán, a leafy enclave on the south side of Mexico City.
After turning in his ballot, the candidate posed for photos with his wife and young son.
When he and his family tried to make their way to a waiting car, they were swarmed by hundreds of journalists and supporters chanting: “President!” and “It’s an honor to be with Obrador.” Two helicopters and several drones circled overhead.
In the wealthy Mexico City enclave of Bosques de las Lomas, Veronica Soto, 46, stepped into a waiting Audi sedan after casting her ballot.
Soto, a stay-at-home mom, said she was voting for Ricardo Anaya, the presidential candidate of the National Action Party, largely because she is afraid of a Lopez Obrador presidency — a fear especially common among upper-class Mexicans.
Lopez Obrador’s nationalistic outlook and misgivings about market-oriented reforms are signs “that he wants to turn Mexico into Venezuela,” said Soto, echoing a common criticism here.
“He wants to take Mexico backward,” she said, “to a situation where the poor won’t be rich and the rich won’t be rich either.”
She said many in this neighborhood of lush haciendas tucked behind high walls are nervous about what will happen to the economy if Lopez Obrador wins.
The front-runner has consistently rejected opposition characterizations of him as Mexico’s version of Hugo Chavez — the late Venezuelan leftist leader and long-time U.S. antagonist. Lopez Obrador has said he favors a new free-trade agreement with the United States and has reassured business interests that he will protect investments.
For almost a century, Mexican presidents have come from two political parties: the long-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which emerged from the Mexican Revolution to rule the country in autocratic fashion for more than seven decades; and the center-right National Action Party, which wrested the presidency from the PRI in elections 2000 and 2006.
The current president, Enrique Peña Nieto, standard-bearer of the PRI, is barred by term limits from running for reelection. His time in office has been widely seen as ineffective, and he has suffered from historically low approval ratings.
The seemingly inevitability of Lopez Obrador’s victory has left the principal candidates from Mexico’s traditional parties — the PRI and the National Action Party — in what many here have dubbed a race for second place.
The PRI standard-bearer, Jose Antonio Meade, 49, a lawyer and Yale-educated economist, was named the ruling party nominee even though he was not a party member. The idea was to put forward a candidate not tarnished with the PRI’s history of corruption and the current administration’s legacy of ineffectiveness. The plan doesn’t appear to have worked.
Meade, a prototypical technocrat with a broad grasp of the issues, has shown little spark and seems to lack political charisma. His “All for Mexico” coalition, led by the PRI, could be headed for a humiliating third-place finish, despite the massive resources of the PRI, its considerable get-out-the-vote expertise and the party’s legendary proficiency at what is referred to here as electoral “alchemy” — the ability to transform losing candidates into winners through various unsavory means, from ballot-box stuffing to a large turnout among cemetery-dwellers.
Anaya, presidential aspirant of the right-center National Action Party, has failed to gain traction after an early debate performance seemed to bolster his standing.
Allegations of money-laundering — vehemently denied by the candidate — appear to have hurt Anaya, who, at 39, is the youngest of the three candidates. His upper-class background, bossy disposition and often-acerbic campaign tactics don’t appear to have endeared him among the multitudes of mostly poor and working-class Mexican voters.
Also on Sunday, Mexicans will elect a new lower-house Chamber of Deputies, 128 members of the Senate and representatives for thousands of state and municipal posts in what officials say is the single biggest national election in the nation’s history.
Official results in Sunday’s Mexican elections are not expected to be released until 11 p.m. Mexico City time.