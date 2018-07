Mexicans head to the polls in what's expected to be a historic election

Meade, a prototypical technocrat with a broad grasp of the issues, has shown little spark and seems to lack political charisma. His “All for Mexico” coalition, led by the PRI, could be headed for a humiliating third-place finish, despite the massive resources of the PRI, its considerable get-out-the-vote expertise and the party’s legendary proficiency at what is referred to here as electoral “alchemy” — the ability to transform losing candidates into winners through various unsavory means, from ballot-box stuffing to a large turnout among cemetery-dwellers.