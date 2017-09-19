Watch: Here's what it looked like during and after the Mexico earthquake

As seems to be the norm now when a disaster strikes, people took to Twitter when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday. Just as people posted photos and videos from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, people captured the chaos, and heroism, that unfolded after the quake hit.

The temblor’s epicenter was about 93 miles southeast of Mexico City in the state of Puebla and left more than 100 dead. Here is some video captured from people on the ground in Mexico.

At Xochimilco, a series of canals in Mexico City popular with tourists and famous for gaily decorated boats, the earthquake triggered rough waves. (Warning: This video contains profanity.)

Mexico’s earthquake warning system went off shortly before the quake, sending people into the zocalo, the square in the heart of Mexico City. To the left in the distance is the Metropolitan Cathedral, parts of which date to the late 1570s.

Windows shatter as people fled into the street in Mexico City. At least 44 buildings were destroyed in the Mexican capital.

People scramble to rescue bystanders covered by rubble.

Dust rises from crumpled buildings. The Twitter user noted the earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of an 8.0 magnitude quake that killed at least 4,200 and left hundreds of thousands homeless across Mexico.

