Attacker stabs six tourists — two fatally — at beach resort in Cairo

Two Ukrainian tourists were killed and four wounded by a knife-wielding attacker at an Egyptian Red Sea resort, Egypt’s Interior Ministry said Friday.

A man has been arrested and was being questioned in connection with the attack, the ministry said in a statement.

The tourists were rushed to a local hospital, according to officials said who did not disclose their conditions or nationalities.

An Egyptian security official quoted by the Associated Press said the victims included two tourists from Ukraine, three from Serbia and one from Poland. It is believed the Ukrainian victims were both women.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attacker stabbed the tourists in the face, neck and feet.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspect appeared to have swum from a nearby public beach to the holiday resort in the tourist hub of Hurghada, the interior ministry said.

Egypt’s security forces have been fighting an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula in recent years, where militants have targeted the beleaguered tourism industry.

This year, the attacks have increasingly spread south into the capital. The latest attack came hours after five police officers were fatally shot in Cairo’s twin city of Giza early Friday by suspected Islamic militants who opened fire on their vehicle.

molly.hennessy-fiske@latimes.com

Twitter: @mollyhf

Medhat is a special correspondent in Cairo. Times staff writer Hennessy-Fiske is in Irbil, Iraq.

ALSO

Warriors, dreamers and just plain crazy: U.S. civilian volunteers fighting Islamic State in Syria

The neat-as-a-pin African country where people are executed for petty theft

2 Israeli police officers, 3 attackers are killed in Temple Mount shootout