After 5 years in Egyptian prison awaiting trial, American sentenced to 15 years, but freedom looms for Egyptian photojournalist

Cheering could be heard coming out of the defendants box nearly the length of the entire large courtroom in Cairo when several prisoners, including photojournalist Abou Zeid — popularly known as Shawkan — learned that they were one of the 215 prisoners to be sentenced to five years. Since they have already served that amount of time while awaiting trial, it means they can now go free once their release is processed. All, however, will remain under police observation for five years.