Pope Francis arrives in Egypt for a two-day visit with Muslims and Christians to promote peace

Pope Francis arrived in Cairo on Friday afternoon and emerged beaming from his plane to greet and bless a receiving line of supporters, including leaders of various faiths.

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail was the first to welcome the pope as he strode down a red carpet to the tarmac. There a mother and son approached with flowers, and the pontiff paused to bless them. He greeted others with kisses on the cheek.

Among others greeting the pope on the tarmac was Chaldean Christian Bishop Basilio Rialto of Baghdad. Rialto, who served for seven years as assistant pastor of a church in Michigan, has relatives in El Cajon and said earlier that he knows Chaldeans all over the world are watching to see how the pope's trip goes.

"We need the peace, especially in our country. The pope's visit is going to give a lot of support, especially to Christians in the Middle East," said Rialto, who has worn the same silver cross as the pope since he was ordained two years ago as bishop.

Police lined the streets outside St. Mark’s cathedral compound near downtown, checking bags and forbidding pedestrians and cars from stopping. Most in the Christian neighborhood were aware of the pope’s impending arrival and understood the need for added security during his visit.

“It is very very important, not only for Egypt but also for the whole world, which it will bring peace and good,” said Osama Zahar, 60, who has lived up the street from the cathedral since birth. “I hope that everything goes peacefully without any attack against him.”

Zahar, who is Muslim, said he wished he could thank the pope and welcome him personally, that he admires the pontiff's bravery and thinks it will encourage tourists to return.

Zahar watched the pope arrive on a television in his perfume shop near the cathedral.

Rushing to see the pope speak, Naguib Gobrael, a Coptic Christian activist and leader of the Organization for Human Rights, said he was elated.

"For the Egyptian people, today is a celebration, like a holiday," he said as he headed to heavily guarded AL Azhar University, where the pope was due to address an international peace conference.

Francis’ arrival to this Muslim-majority nation comes at a particularly tense time. Attacks on the country’s Christian minority included suicide church bombings on Palm Sunday that killed 47 people.

Islamic State extremists this year declared a campaign against Egypt’s Coptic Christians, who account for about 10% of the country’s population of 92 million, making the group the nation’s largest religious minority. About 270,000 of the country’s Christians are Catholic.

Francis is on the first papal visit to Egypt since John Paul II’s trip in 2000. He expects to meet political and religious leaders as well as the relatives of victims of terrorist attacks, and to and pray with worshipers.

After ceremonies at the airport, the pope was expected to stop at the presidential palace to meet President Abdel Fattah Sisi, who declared a state of emergency after the Palm Sunday attacks and vowed to fight Muslim extremists.

"Egypt welcomes Pope Francis and looks forward to this significant visit to strengthen peace, tolerance and interfaith dialogue as well as to reject the abhorrent acts of terrorism and extremism," Sisi said before the visit.

Francis was also expected to be welcomed by a trio of religious leaders, a rare gathering: Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II, Ecumencal Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christianity, and Sheikh Ahmed Tayeb, the grand imam of Al Azhar mosque, the paramount seat of learning for Sunni Islam.

After the stop at the presidential palace, Francis and Tayeb are scheduled to address the peace conference, attended by scores of clergy and Muslim scholars at Al Azhar’s conference center. Soldiers patrolled the area in armored vehicles, and guests were screened by guards, dogs and two metal detectors.

Al Azhar has a powerful influence on Sunni theology through its teachings, books and religious edicts. Its leaders took offense and severed ties with the Vatican in 2011 when Pope Benedict XVI demanded Egypt better protect Christians following a New Year's Eve church bombing that killed more than 20 people.

Francis has since improved relations, hosting Tayeb at the Vatican last spring. Their latest meeting comes at an opportune time for Tayeb, who faces pressure from Sisi and a pro-government media campaign accusing Al Azhar of failing to combat Islamic extremism, denouncing attacks but doing little to change conditions.

Arafa Ragab, an Al Azhar scholar, came to see the pope after leading Friday prayers at a nearby mosque, where he preached about the importance of compassion. He carried prayer beads and wore traditional robes and an Egyptian flag pin to show his patriotism. Ragab, 30, said Al Azhar is evolving and welcomes the pope.

"I'm proud he's here today and Al Azhar is unifying religions," Ragab said. "We reject any people who preach extremism. This is my message and now it's going out to the entire world."

Christians here expect the pope to also condemn the growing threat of Islamic extremism. Coptic activists complain that despite the support of Sisi and other leaders, they still face discrimination, limits on church building and persecution that has driven families from their homes in rural areas.

From Al Azhar, Francis is scheduled to travel down guarded, cordoned-off streets to St.Peter and St. Paul’s Church, where 29 Coptic Christians were killed by an Islamic State suicide bomber just before Christmas. The pope is expected to join Tawadros to pray and to present flowers in the victims’ memory. They may also meet relatives of some of the victims.

Many businesses near the church were shuttered early Friday, parked cars cleared from surrounding streets by police worried about the possibility of an attack along the pope’s route. Streets surrounding the Vatican Embassy in the upscale Zamalek neighborhood where the pope will stay overnight were similarly cleared of parked cars and traffic, police trucks parked on street corners.

molly.hennessy-fiske@latimes.com

Twitter: @mollyhf

ALSO

Civilian casualties from airstrikes grow in Iraq and Syria. But few are ever investigated