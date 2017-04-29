Joyful stadium crowd greets Pope Francis on day two of his Egypt trip

Elated crowds greeted Pope Francis at a Mass in Cairo's Air Defense Stadium on Saturday, unafraid despite recent suicide bombings at Christian churches.

"God will protect us," said Nada Youssef, 30, as she clutched the free ticket she received through church and waited to clear metal detectors and guards stationed at every entrance.

Francis entered the stadium at 9:30 a.m. to applause as a fleet of yellow and white balloons was released -- the Vatican colors -- and a choir sang "Gloria."

Francis has been warmly received since he arrived Friday for a two-day visit to Egypt. Many people said they admired his tenacity in visiting only weeks after twin suicide bombings targeted Christian churches in separate cities, killing 47 people.

During his visit, Francis has managed the delicate balance of embracing Islam while condemning Islamic extremists in the Muslim majority country. Christians are Egypt’s largest religious minority, comprising 10% of the total 92 million population. They have been targeted by Islamic State extremists.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi lauded the pope during their meeting Friday, expressing appreciation for “his noble humanitarian positions which unleash the power of hope in the hearts of people.”

Hosting the pope, he told Francis, "is a declaration to the world of the strength of our national unity."

"Eradicating terrorism requires a comprehensive strategy that takes into account not only military and security measures but also developmental, intellectual and political aspects," Sisi said.

The threat was palpable on Cairo’s streets. Police in riot gear lined the pope’s route overnight, armored trucks parked every few blocks, which had been cleared of parked cars. Small groups of onlookers gathered to cheer as the pontiff passed, a fraction of the crowds he normally draws.

Instead of the armored “popemobile,” Francis traveled in a small blue Fiat. He made it to the Vatican embassy safely, and the night passed without incident.

The Mass Saturday at the military-run stadium was expected to attract more than 50,000 people.

“I just pray for his safety,” said Sister Charlotte Greer, a Palmdale native and principal of St. Clare’s College in suburban Heliopolis who received a free ticket to board one of a fleet of buses headed to the mass.

After the mass, Francis was expected to lunch with Catholic bishops, then meet with priests, nuns and other religious leaders at St. Leo the Great Coptic Catholic Patriarchal Seminary in suburban Maadi. He is scheduled to depart for Rome at 5 p.m.

