Iraq launches offensive to recapture western Mosul from Islamic State

Iraqi forces early Sunday began a large-scale offensive to seize the western side of Mosul, Islamic State's de-facto capital in Iraq.

It was the second phase of the campaign to liberate the city from Islamic State. An earlier offensive had taken the eastern half of the city in late January.

As dawn approached, units from the Iraqi federal police and Emergency Response Division mustered near the village of Lazaaqah, roughly six miles south of Mosul.

As they approached, bullets from Islamic State snipers whistled past, even as helicopters flying overhead bore down on Islamic State positions with heavy gunfire and rockets.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the offensive early Sunday on state television.

"We announce the start of a new phase in the operation, we are coming to Nineveh to liberate the western side of Mosul,” he said. Our forces are beginning the liberation of the citizens from the terror of [Islamic State].”

Sunday's advance aims to bring Iraqi forces to the town of Albu Seyf, just beyond Mosul's southern edge.

Iraqi officials expect fierce resistance from the jihadists. The terrain is in their favor; Mosul's western districts, poorer than those in the east, have narrower streets, ruling out the use of armored vehicles.

On Sunday morning, columns of Humvees waited for armored vehicles with 50-caliber machine guns, and rocket launchers destroyed a house in Lazaaqah where snipers were thought to be bunkered.

U.S. special forces, hanging back a few miles from the front line, consulted with Iraqi commanders.

The United Nations warned Saturday that the estimated 750,000-800,000 people in western Mosul are at “extreme” risk due to dwindling food and fuel supplies, as well as acute shortages of drinking water and electricity.

“People in the eastern part of the city had been terrorized before the offensive, yes, but they were not in the same dramatically dire circumstances that we believe those in the west to be,” said Lise Grande, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, in a phone interview Saturday.

Bulos is a special correspondent.

