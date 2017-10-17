After four months of fighting, U.S.-backed Syrian forces say Raqqah captured from Islamic State

After four-months of fighting, a U.S.-backed Syrian force said Tuesday it has wrested control of Raqqah from Islamic State, dealing a powerful symbolic blow to the militants who made the city the de facto capital of their self-styled caliphate.

“We are in control of the whole city,” said Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF. “The stadium was the last place to be liberated, and our forces are cleansing the area and removing bombs to open main roads inside the city.”

Video shared on social media showed members of the SDF, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab militias, raising their yellow flag and celebrating in the infamous traffic circle where the militants would force residents to watch gruesome beheadings and crucifixions.

More than any other place, the northern Syrian city came to embody the towering ambitions and brutal excesses of Islamic State.

For three years, it was home to many of the group’s leaders, a stage for elaborate victory parades and public executions, and a launchpad for attacks around the world.

But a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition that is providing support to the fighters said about 100 Islamic State extremists remain holed up in a sliver of the city that is also heavily mined. be more Islamic State militants fighters holed up in the city.

“We understand that there is still is about 10% of the city that has to be cleared, and we still expect there to be pockets of resistance in those areas,” said Col. Ryan Dillon, a U.S. military spokesman in Baghdad.

Raqqah’s fall is the latest in a string of military defeats for Islamic State, which has lost much of the vast territory it controlled after a lightning sweep across parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014.

Iraqi forces captured the militants’ most prized possession, the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, in July. They are now concentrated in a handful of towns on either side of the Syrian-Iraqi border.

But experts say the collapse of Islamic State as a physical entity won’t mark the end of an ideology that has inspired deadly attacks around the world. There are already signs that the militants are transforming themselves into a more conventional guerrilla-style insurgency.

Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by coalition air power, began their assault on Raqqah in early June. Much of the city now lies in ruins, its buildings pulverized by artillery fire and airstrikes that killed more than 1,000 people, according to local activists and foreign monitoring groups.

Hundreds of survivors who were being held as human shields were able to escape in recent days under a controversial deal negotiated by tribal leaders and a provincial council that also saw the surrender of 275 local extremists and their families.

Only foreign fighters were believed to remain in the city.

Times staff writer W.J. Hennigan in Washington and special correspondent Wael Resol in Soulimaniyah, Iraq, contributed to this report.

