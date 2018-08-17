A former Israeli general in the spotlight: 'If I am not a Jew, then this is not my country?'

This is not about money, as he will eventually grasp. This law cannot remain as it is. Absolutely no way. They can write another law, they can replace it, they can change it, they can grant the Declaration of Independence a constitutional status, but this law as it is, with no mention of equality or democracy, cannot remain. We will not agree. I will certainly not agree to this, that I could be in any way lesser than a Jew in the eyes of the law. At the same time, I do not want to be above Arabs or any other minority. A citizen is a citizen is a citizen, period.