Pompeo urges Palestinians to return to peace dialogue with Israel, says U.S. 'open to' two-state solution

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finished his whirlwind Middle East tour Monday with an emphasis on peacemaking efforts in the region.
Pompeo urged Palestinians to re-engage in stalled talks seeking peace with Israel and called for a political resolution to the fighting in Syria, even as he excoriated Iran for what he described as its "malign influence and activity" in the area.
Pompeo's comments came during a news conference in the Jordanian capital Amman following a meeting with Ayman Safadi, Jordan's minister of foreign affairs.
"We're going to make progress on these key regional issues, and we will move forward to ensure a stable and safe Middle East," he said.
Although he had not met with Palestinian officials during his multiday visit to the region, Pompeo urged that they return to "political dialogue" and insisted a resolution to the longstanding conflict with Israel was "an incredible priority" for the U.S.
"We're certainly open to a [two-state] solution as a likely outcome," said Pompeo.
He did not criticize Israel's use of deadly force when dealing with mass protests near the Gaza border in recent weeks, where Israeli troops shot and killed 45 Palestinians and wounded thousands.
"We believe the Israelis have the right to defend themselves, and we're fully supportive of that," he said.
Pompeo said the U.S. had not taken a position "on boundaries or borders," which he said would remain subject to negotiation.
Pompeo hailed a joint U.S., Russian and Jordanian de-escalation in southern Syria, adding that the U.S. and Jordan were "in perfect accord with respect to how to proceed with the objectives" in Syria.
"It is a Geneva-based process led by the U.N. to achieve a political resolution to continue to de-escalate the conflict so that we can begin to resolve all of the various political challenges that are faced there," said Pompeo, referring to the years-long U.N.-brokered peace talks between the Syrian government and its adversaries.
Pompeo also touched on what has been the primary thrust of his first international trip as secretary of State: countering "Iran's malign influence and activities in the region."
Iran has dispatched tens of thousands of fighters to bolster the troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Western and regional leaders have warned that the country aims to establish a so-called "land corridor" linking Tehran to Beirut through Iraq and Syria.
Bulos is a special correspondent.
Twitter: @nabihbulos