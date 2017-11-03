Syrian army frees eastern city from ISIS, state media says

Syrian state media say the army has liberated the eastern city of Deir Ezzor from the Islamic State group.

Friday's report says the military is now in full control of the long contested city.

Syrian government forces and their pro-government allies first broke the militant group's siege of their part of the city in September and have been advancing against ISIS positions since then.

Deir Ezzor had been divided into government-held and ISIS-held parts for nearly three years.

The development is the latest significant defeat for ISIS as the militant group sees its self-proclaimed “caliphate” crumble and lose almost all urban strongholds.

The Syrian army and Kurdish-led forces backed by the U.S. are now racing to take the rest of the oil-rich eastern province.

