Civil war leaves Yemen’s port city of Aden a bombed-out husk

It’s eerie on the mostly empty streets of Aden, Yemen’s southern port city and designated seat of government that has suffered three years of civil war.

Damaged buildings are hollowed-out, a testament to past lives and aspirations of inhabitants who now scrape by on aid handouts and the bare minimum for survival. Shot-up storefronts and apartment blocks, carcasses of burned-out armored vehicles and signs marking minefields now define the cityscape along the sea.

An elderly man walks past a damaged building from the 2015 war in Aden, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press) Osama Ahmed, right, and Ahmed Saleh, who both fought during the '2015 battle of Aden' pray in front of the tombstone of their friend who was killed during the war, at the Al-Rahma graveyard in Aden, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press)

Violence, famine and disease have ravaged the country of some 28 million, which was already the Arab world’s poorest before the conflict began. The conflict pits a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government, which has nominally relocated to Aden but largely lives in exile, against rebels known as Houthis.

Crumbling, empty billboards line Aden’s rubble-strewn streets. An old Mercedes-Benz dealership, once a peg in a thriving commercial center that sprang up under colonial rule, sits empty and pockmarked with bullet holes. Its damaged sign now stands over bay windows boarded up by people sheltering inside. With the war still raging, nothing is being rebuilt.

Youth play pool on a street in front of damaged buildings due to the war in Aden, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press) A boy runs on a pool at Lotus Hotel in Aden, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press) A man jogs on the beach after the sun sets in Aden, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press) 18-year-old Abdullah gets his hair cut at a barbershop in Aden, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press)

Since the Saudi-led coalition began its bombing campaign against the rebels in 2015, the U.N. estimates that some 10,000 civilians have been killed. Millions need humanitarian assistance and have been forced to flee their homes.

On the beach, old pleasure venues also lie empty, broken and deserted. A shattered night club and a vacant children’s theme park are ghostlike reminders of generations past.

Even with a civil war in full swing, people seek some simple recreations and acts of normal life — young men get haircuts and women visit salons where a blow-dry costs 80 cents.

Wedding boutiques are open until late at night, salesmen inside chewing stimulant qat leaves to pass the time. “Women come in and look at some dresses, but they are expensive for people now, so it’s hard to sell,” said one clerk.

A girl pulls water from a well in the home of Ahmed al-Kawkabani, leader of the southern resistance unit in Hodeida, in al-Khoukha, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press) An elderly woman smokes a water pipe at the home of Ahmed al-Kawkabani, leader of the southern resistance unit in Hodeida, in al-Khoukha, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press) Displaced girls inside a school turned into a camp for displaced persons in Khanfar, Abyan, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press) A displaced boy and girl play in his shelter, in Abyan, Yemen. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press)

“I am engaged and want to get married but how can I in this situation when I do not have a job?” said a nearby youth, who like most young men here has recently taken part in the fighting.