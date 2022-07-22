Share
Meals by Genet receives the 2022 Gold Award

By Cody LongVideo Journalist 
The Gold Award was created by and named after former L.A. Times Food critic and editor, Jonathan Gold. The award is given every year, as Gold wrote, “with the idea of honoring culinary excellence and expanding the notion of what Southern California cooking might be. The award celebrates intelligence and innovation, brilliance and sensitivity to aesthetics, culture and the environment. In our 6th year selecting a winner, Food General Manager and wife of late Jonathan Gold, Laurie Ochoa chose Meals by Genet, in his honor.


Read Laurie Ochoa’s full story on why Meals by Genet is this year’s winner of the Gold Award here.
Cody Long

Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.