President & CEO

Shell Recharge Solutions

Andreas Lips is an esteemed entrepreneur and leading executive in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. As the driving force behind Shell Recharge Solutions, he has created over 200 green and skilled jobs in the EV sector. He has secured support from Shell for increased investments and partnerships with notable customers like the City of Los Angeles, Amazon, Ford, and Penske Trucks.

His influence extends to prestigious conferences and board positions in industry coalitions, showcasing his expertise and commitment to shaping the future of clean transportation. Furthermore, Lips supports diversity and inclusivity in the green tech industry through his involvement with organizations like the Los Angeles CleanTech Incubator. As CEO he exemplifies effective leadership and fosters a diverse and exceptional team. His remarkable track record and dedication to advancing clean energy solutions have earned him respect in the industry.