Finalist: Jason Crayne

Chief Financial Officer

Criteria Corp

Throughout his 19-year career in finance, Jason Crayne has made a significant impact in local business and the Los Angeles community at large. In 2020, he joined Criteria after aiding the company in acquiring an Australian company. He was drawn to Criteria because of its high-impact mission to transform the talent acquisition process and improve fairness, objectivity, and hiring through scientific data.

As CFO at Criteria, Crayne has contributed immensely to the company’s financial and operational strategy and serves as an advisor to the CEO and the Board of Directors. Under his leadership, he has grown and developed a global team of 15 financial experts.