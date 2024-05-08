Advertisement
California

USC’s faculty senate censures President Carol Folt and provost over commencement

A woman smiles as a man claps next to her.
USC President Carol Folt was censured by the faculty senate for decisions involving commencement.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Angie Orellana Hernandez
 and Matt Hamilton
Share

The body that represents USC’s faculty voted on Wednesday to censure the university’s president, Carol Folt, and provost, Andrew Guzman, citing both leaders’ mishandling of events around commencement.

In the USC Academic Senate’s vote, 21 members favored censuring the president and provost, seven opposed, and six abstained.

The vote followed a nearly three-hour meeting in which faculty members criticized decisions by Folt and Guzman, including the choice to rescind valedictorian Asna Tabassum‘s speaking slot at commencement; the cancellation of the main-stage commencement ceremony; and the posture of administrators toward pro-Palestinian protesters on campus, including the arrest by Los Angeles police of 93 protesters, most of whom were students.

Advertisement

The resolution voted on by faculty cited “widespread dissatisfaction and concern among the faculty about administrative actions and decisions” by Folt and Guzman.

This story will be updated.

More to Read

CaliforniaEducation
Angie Orellana Hernandez

Angie Orellana Hernandez is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as an arts and entertainment intern. She graduated from USC, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Prior to joining The Times, she covered entertainment, as well as human interest, legal and crime stories at E! News. Her writing can also be found in USA Today, the Boston Globe, CNN and KCRA3.

Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement