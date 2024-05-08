USC’s faculty senate censures President Carol Folt and provost over commencement
The body that represents USC’s faculty voted on Wednesday to censure the university’s president, Carol Folt, and provost, Andrew Guzman, citing both leaders’ mishandling of events around commencement.
In the USC Academic Senate’s vote, 21 members favored censuring the president and provost, seven opposed, and six abstained.
The vote followed a nearly three-hour meeting in which faculty members criticized decisions by Folt and Guzman, including the choice to rescind valedictorian Asna Tabassum‘s speaking slot at commencement; the cancellation of the main-stage commencement ceremony; and the posture of administrators toward pro-Palestinian protesters on campus, including the arrest by Los Angeles police of 93 protesters, most of whom were students.
The resolution voted on by faculty cited “widespread dissatisfaction and concern among the faculty about administrative actions and decisions” by Folt and Guzman.
This story will be updated.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.