Finalist: Steve Aleman

Chief Financial Officer

Prime Healthcare

Steve Aleman serves as chief financial officer of Prime Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading health systems with 45 hospitals in 14 states serving over 600 communities. The organization has nearly 50,000 physicians and staff and provides 2.6 million patient visits annually. As a CPA, he has leveraged his three decades of healthcare experience to help Prime Healthcare successfully navigate the ever-changing U.S. healthcare market.

In early 2020, Aleman joined Prime Healthcare, where his efforts have translated to the execution of organic and strategic growth opportunities, and a focus on optimizing the company’s capital structure to drive future company growth for years to come. His solutions-oriented approach proved invaluable as Prime navigated through the successful acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.