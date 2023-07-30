(BOHM)

Executive Director

Business Finance Capital

Jacky Dilfer is an accomplished commercial and SBA lending expert with over two decades of experience in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California. As the executive director of Business Finance Capital (BFC), she has led the organization to rapid growth and consistently high rankings in SBA loan volume. Under her leadership, BFC has funded over 1,000 commercial real estate transactions, totaling more than $5 billion in commercial and SBA loans.

Dilfer’s commitment to client satisfaction is evident in her meticulous approach to each transaction, ensuring professionalism and adherence to credit and SBA loan regulations. Beyond her professional achievements, she actively contributes to the community as a member of AltaMed Health Care Services’ Board of Trustees and the Jewish Free Loan Association’s Loan Committee.