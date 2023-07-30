Nominee: Ronald H. Dykhuizen

Chief Financial Officer & COO

Norton Simon Museum

Ronald H. Dykhuizen is a highly respected chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) who has been an integral part of the Norton Simon Museum, Norton Simon Foundation, and Norton Simon Art Foundation for 37 years.

As CFO he oversees these three distinct entities founded by Norton Simon, focusing on their financial management, asset stewardship, and operational success. His tenure has witnessed significant transformations, including major architectural renovations and expanded community outreach efforts. Dykhuizen’s meticulous financial management has earned him a stellar reputation in the nonprofit and arts community. He is highly regarded for his expertise in accounting, financial records, and asset stewardship, and his exceptional work as CFO and management of a significant operation have contributed to the museum’s esteemed reputation.