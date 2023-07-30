Nominee: Scott Arnold

Chief Financial Officer & EVP

Certis Oncology Solutions, Inc.

Scott Arnold, with a diverse background in accounting, operations, customer care, and IT, has held leadership positions at prominent companies such as General Dynamics, Gateway Computers, and Intuit. From 2005 to 2011, he led a global services business at Invitrogen/ Life Technologies. Since 2012, he has been a CFO/COO for various small businesses and currently serves as the executive vice president and CFO at Certis Oncology Solutions, Inc.

Under his leadership at Certis, he implemented a successful business planning platform, facilitated revenue growth to $5M, addressed the community’s COVID testing needs, managed a facility move, and built a high-performing team of 48 professionals. Arnold’s accomplishments have been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal and is actively involved in consulting for organizations and serving on boards in the community.